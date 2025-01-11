A drunk driver in Thane crashed into 10 parked two-wheelers, causing significant damage but fortunately no injuries. The police arrested the driver, Anil Tiwari, and are investigating the incident.

A man driving under the influence of alcohol allegedly crashed his car into several two-wheelers parked along the roadside in Kalyan, Maharashtra, late on Friday evening. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, according to police reports.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. when the driver, identified as Anil Tiwari, lost control of his vehicle while speeding through the area. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the car collide with at least 10 two-wheelers, which were parked along the road. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicles, though no riders were present at the time of the crash.

The police confirmed that Tiwari, who was visibly intoxicated, was promptly arrested following the incident. He was taken into custody and later transported to a civic hospital where a medical examination was conducted to confirm his blood alcohol content. As per PTI reports, the driver’s reckless behaviour led to the widespread damage of the two-wheelers, but fortunately, no individuals were injured.

Angry bystanders quickly intervened, attempting to stop the car before alerting the authorities. According to eyewitnesses, Tiwari’s car was moving at a high speed, making it difficult for anyone to react in time. The police have since initiated an investigation to determine whether any riders, who may have been close to their vehicles at the time, suffered any injuries. Initial reports do not indicate any serious harm.

(With inputs from PTI)