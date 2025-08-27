GSB Seva Mandal’s Mahaganpati has unveiled new digital protocols for Ganeshotsav 2025, including dynamic QR codes, online and kiosk-based seva bookings, and slot timings for pujas. With 4000 volunteers, CCTV, health kiosks, fire safety, and wheelchairs, the mandal aims to ensure smooth darshan, organised crowd control

A day after the unveiling, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Mahaganpati is all set for visits with new digital protocols to ensure crowd control and organised darshan for devotees. While the GSB Seva Mandal has been using digitised entry for the past three years, this time the mandal is making use of dynamic QR codes and digital kiosks.

“The digitisation has been done in the spirit of streamlining the whole process. We hope to let the devotees get a hassle-free darshan while managing the crowds well,” said Amit Dinesh Pai, chairman of the GSB Seva Mandal Committee. The mandal has also arranged for a health kiosk, CCTV surveillance, 17-18 wheelchairs, and fire safety measures.

Organisers set up additional entry points to streamline movement

Priding themselves on being the first all-digital Ganapati mandal, the GSB Seva Mandal has made provisions for devotees to book their puja slot via the website or through digital kiosks. The mandal has also started with ‘one-time use’ QR codes that will be scanned through 50 code readers given to security personnel and volunteers, meaning ‘seva’ devotees will not be allowed to turn back once they walk into the temple.

In a first, the mandal has also begun slotting the sevas (prayers/offerings). Devotees have been given a timeslot to complete their sevas, and a live dashboard inside informs the volunteers and organising committee how many people they are expecting and the number of prasadams they must have ready. Codes sent to devotees via WhatsApp and emails will be activated on August 26.

While the sevas can be booked online or by contacting volunteers, the temple, in a first, has set up 12 kiosks for devotees who want to book them on the spot. “This move has definitely been ‘Gen-Z’-friendly. However, since it’s our first year digitising the sevas this way, we also have 12 volunteers next to each kiosk to help out those citizens who are unable to navigate this on their own,” said Sharad Kamath, founder of 3ioNetra — the organisation aiding the digitisation of the temple.



Security arrangements made at the venue. PICS/ASHISH RAJE

This year, the mandal has also tried to streamline one-way crowd movement. Devotees are let in through the five gates and can exit from three different routes, informed members. “We have nearly 4000 registered volunteers this year who will help devotees. They will be placed strategically to ensure devotees who cannot use QR codes are aided,” he added. This year on, the mandal has also allotted slots for ‘Ganahoma’ and ‘Tulabara’ sevas to ensure better time management.

This year, via New India Insurance, the Mandal’s Mahaganpati has been insured for Rs 474.46 crore. Of this, Rs 375 crore is personal accident insurance for volunteers, cooks, and other workers, Rs 30 crore is public liability insurance, and Rs 67 crore is set aside for the Ganesh idol.