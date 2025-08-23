Breaking News
Meaningful Ganesh pandal themes a great idea

Meaningful Ganesh pandal themes a great idea

Updated on: 23 August,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Several Ganesh mandals one hears are gearing up to highlight Operation Sindoor, and the valour of our forces

Meaningful Ganesh pandal themes a great idea

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

State minister Ashish Shelar recently appealed to Ganesh mandals to highlight the valour displayed by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan, reported news agency PTI.

According to reports, the Cultural Affairs Minister chaired a review meeting at the Pune Collectorate after the government accorded ‘official state festival’ status to the Ganesh festival, beginning August 27.



Several Ganesh mandals one hears are gearing up to highlight Operation Sindoor and the valour of our forces. While that is a good idea, especially the focus on our defence personnel and their background, a little knowledge about their role in Operation Sindoor will be educative and inspiring, especially for youngsters, some of them dreaming of a life in a defence uniform.


The mandals are a good medium to send any message. With the high density of footfalls, these are ideal for uplifting, thoughtful, sunshine communication. They are also good because the demographic is varied. We have men, women and children arriving at the mandals. The age group is across the spectrum from toddlers to senior citizens. Groups comprise friends and families. One has a ready audience and moreover, that audience comprises people from every walk of life — homemakers, professionals, entrepreneurs, the retired.

A message, a theme can spark a conversation. It can make people think. Sometimes, such is the power that it can make people learn more, research and change a life.

There can be so much to exchange from anti-corruption, gender equality, environmental concerns and preservation, tackling something like infra and chaos, obeying traffic rules — the mandal becomes the medium for a message. Let this not be about somebody ‘outdoing’ the next in terms of decorations but simply relevant, on point, thought-provoking communication.

