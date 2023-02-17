Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > EC decision proves that Shinde is leader of real Shiv Sena says Fadnavis

EC decision proves that Shinde is leader of real Shiv Sena, says Fadnavis

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:13 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The EC earlier in the day recognized the faction led by Chief Minister Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and awarded the original party's poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to it

EC decision proves that Shinde is leader of real Shiv Sena, says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. File photo


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Election Commission's decision in favour of Eknath Shinde established that Shinde leads "the real Shiv Sena.


The EC earlier in the day recognized the faction led by Chief Minister Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and awarded the original party's poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to it.



"It is now proved that Eknath Shinde leads the real Shiv Sena. The decision has been given on merit," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur. "Shiv Sena is a party of ideology. Shinde is taking the ideology ahead....he is walking in (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray's footsteps," the BJP leader said.


Also read: Maharashtra politicians react as Shiv Sena name, symbol goes to Shinde faction

He also said that nobody can claim the ownership of a party like it is a private property.

Earlier too, the Election Commission had decided such cases by taking into account the percentage of votes obtained by respective factions' legislators, Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the EC's decision was historic. Congratulating Shinde, he said in democracy what matters is who has more people's representatives.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Should Joshimath subsidence be declared as a national disaster?
mumbai news mumbai news devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde Election Commission shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK