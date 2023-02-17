Maharashtra politicians react as Shiv Sena name, symbol goes to Shinde faction

Anand Dubey, Uddhav Thackeray faction spokesperson, said that they have been saying that they do not trust Election Commission

Since Shinde (the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra) rebelled against Thackeray last year, both factions of the Shiv Sena—Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray—have been vying for the party's bow and arrow symbol.

Reacting to the Election Commission's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister said that it is a "victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology".

The Eknath Shinde faction will continue to use the name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow," as the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Friday.

Meanwhile, leaders from Uddhav Thackeray faction are opposing the move.

Anand Dubey, Uddhav Thackeray faction spokesperson, said that they have been saying that they do not trust Election Commission.

"The order is what we had suspected. We had been saying that we don't trust the EC. When matter is sub-judice before SC & no final decision has been taken, this haste by EC shows it works as a BJP agent under Central Govt. We condemn this," ANI quoted Anand Dubey as saying.

Sanjay Raut said that decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was a "murder of democracy." His party will "go to the people," he said.

The poll panel's decision was on the expected lines and he did not have faith in the ECI, Raut added.

Sanjay also said that instead of 'Satyamev Jayate', the election should be called 'Astayamev Jayate'. He also alleged that the "election was bought."

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that the poll panel considered the legislative and Parliamentary majority. "It was expected that the poll body would rule in a particular manner to help the ruling party," he said. Uddhav Thackeray should move the appropriate appellate court against the EC's decision as he enjoys wide support at the district and taluka levels, he added.

Since Shinde (the current chief minister of Maharashtra) rebelled against Thackeray last year, both factions of the Shiv Sena—Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray—have been vying for the party's bow and arrow symbol.

Also read: Shiv Sena party name, symbol to be retained by Eknath Shinde faction: Election Commission

The Commission found that the Shiv Sena party's current constitution is not democratic. It has been distorted by the undemocratic appointment of coterie members as office holders with no election at all.

The Election Commission of India said that constitution of political parties ought to provide for free, fair and transparent elections to the posts of office bearers and a further free and fair procedure for the resolution of internal disputes.

"These procedures ought to be difficult to amend and should be amendable only after ensuring larger support of the organisational members for the same," it said.

The ECI further said: "The Constitution of SS amended in 2018 is not given to ECI. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission."

(With inputs from agencies)