Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Transfer of BMC commissioner ECI did what CM Shinde should have done says Shiv Sena UBT
<< Back to Elections 2024

Transfer of BMC commissioner: ECI did what CM Shinde should have done, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 18 March,2024 06:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of certain bureaucrats including BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the ECI has done what CM Shinde should have done

Transfer of BMC commissioner: ECI did what CM Shinde should have done, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

IS Chahal. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Transfer of BMC commissioner: ECI did what CM Shinde should have done, says Shiv Sena (UBT)
x
00:00

The Election Commission of India (ECI), to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, on Monday ordered the removal of certain bureaucrats across India including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Reacting to the development, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said, the ECI has done what Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde should have done, the ANI reported.


According to the ANI, on the removal of BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional and deputy commissioners by ECI, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, " ECI did what CM Eknath Shinde should have done. From time to time our leader Aaditya Thackeray kept saying that Iqbal Singh Chahal has been in that post for so long and that he needs to be removed but no one took any action...today by removing him from this post, ECI has given a message that our demand was legitimate."



The announcement came after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, held a meeting in the national capital on March 18, as per the PTI.

The ECI had directed all state governments to transfer officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts. However, Maharashtra had partially complied with the directions. They had not transferred select municipal commissions, additional and deputy civic chiefs, the PTI reported.

According to a PTI report, the Election Commission directed the removal of BMC chief IS Chahal as well as deputy and additional commissioners, with a deadline of 6 pm on Monday.

The ECI also directed the chief secretary to transfer all similarly places civic chiefs and additional or deputy municipal commissioners of other corporations in Maharashtra, the PTI report further stated.

A PTI report, quoting its sources, stated that the ECI ordered the removal of home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well. The report further stated that the poll body has also ordered the removal of the West Bengal director general of police (DGP). 

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation 2024 lok sabha elections shiv sena mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK