'ED' govt of Shinde and Fadnavis will run out soon in bid to score fast runs: NCP's dig at Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The Eknath and Devendra (ED) government will run out soon while trying to score more runs off few balls to be bowled"

The Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's cricket analogy suggesting that the new government has to work hard in a short time and said the "ED" government of "Eknath and Devendra (Fadnavis)" will run out in an attempt to score more runs off few balls".

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the trial run of Metro 3 in Mumbai earlier in the day, Shinde had compared his coming to power with a situation in a cricket match wherein more runs are required to clinch victory in less number of balls.

"There is a doubt in the minds of the people of Maharashtra that political greed of the Shinde government may lead to wrong and hasty decisions affecting the overall progress of Maharashtra," he said.

Tapase alleged that CM Shinde served the interest of Gujarat by taking fast decisions regarding the Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'bullet train' project though his government has no track record of taking quick decisions on many issues concerning Maharashtra.

Tapase further said that the Constitutional validity of the Shinde government is in question as the issue is pending in the Supreme Court.

"On the other hand, the rebel MLAs seem to be getting depressed due to the denial of ministerial berths whereas the Uddhav Thackeray group is getting people's support on the ground. All this coupled with the survey of the 'C Voter' regarding the Lok Sabha elections predicting the defeat of BJP and Shinde faction in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has got the BJP leadership worried," he claimed.

Attacking the BJP, the NCP spokesperson said that BJP is gripped with the fear of Sharad Pawar and his influence over the electorate of Maharashtra.

"The BJP is under tension as Pawar is uniting various Opposition parties against the wrong policies of the Modi government," he said.

