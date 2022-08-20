Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCPs Dilip Walse Patil en route to Bhimashankar temple

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP's Dilip Walse Patil en route to Bhimashankar temple

Updated on: 20 August,2022 10:54 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Walse Patil said it was a courtesy visit and no political discussion was held

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP's Dilip Walse Patil en route to Bhimashankar temple

Eknath Shinde and Dilip Walse Patil. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited former home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil at the latter's residence in Pune district.


Walse Patil said it was a courtesy visit and no political discussion was held.

Shinde was travelling to Bhimashankar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, located in Khed tehsil of the Pune district.


Also Read: We broke a tough Dahi Handi in June, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

"He was on his way to Bhimashankar. I got a call from his office about his movement. I contacted him and invited him over for tea. He accepted the invitation and visited my residence. He was there for 10 to 15 minutes. There was no political discussion. It was just a courtesy visit," Walse Patil told PTI.

CM Shinde tweeted that he was greeted with great jubilation and enthusiasm everywhere en route to Bhimashankar temple.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra Eknath Shinde shiv sena news nationalist congress party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK