Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP's Dilip Walse Patil en route to Bhimashankar temple

Eknath Shinde and Dilip Walse Patil. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited former home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil at the latter's residence in Pune district.

Walse Patil said it was a courtesy visit and no political discussion was held.

Shinde was travelling to Bhimashankar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, located in Khed tehsil of the Pune district.

"He was on his way to Bhimashankar. I got a call from his office about his movement. I contacted him and invited him over for tea. He accepted the invitation and visited my residence. He was there for 10 to 15 minutes. There was no political discussion. It was just a courtesy visit," Walse Patil told PTI.

CM Shinde tweeted that he was greeted with great jubilation and enthusiasm everywhere en route to Bhimashankar temple.

