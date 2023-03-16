Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > ED has asked me to come back for inquiry on Monday Maharashtra ex minister Hasan Mushrif

ED has asked me to come back for inquiry on Monday: Maharashtra ex-minister Hasan Mushrif

Updated on: 16 March,2023 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Mushrif, an MLA from Kolhapur's Kagal Assembly constituency, served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government

ED has asked me to come back for inquiry on Monday: Maharashtra ex-minister Hasan Mushrif

Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif. File Pic


Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif, who faces a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, said that he has been asked by the agency to come back on March 20 for further inquiry.


He was speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening.



Mushrif said, "I spent eight hours in the ED office (on Wednesday) and tried to give satisfactory answers to their questions. They have asked me to come back for the inquiry on Monday."


Also read: Maha Vikas Aghadi on a mission to reach every voter

Mushrif, an MLA from Kolhapur's Kagal Assembly constituency, served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED had carried out searches at his premises in the western Maharashtra city and had issued summons to him to appear before the agency.

The ED had claimed suspicious flow of crores of rupees from two companies "without having substantial business" to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd, where Mushrif's sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are directors or stakeholders. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra nationalist congress party news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK