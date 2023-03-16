Maha Vikas Aghadi on a mission to reach every voter

Coalition’s top brass will hold public rallies in major towns; Uddhav asks Sena workers to tell every villager why they should vote for MVA

The Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting on Wednesday

With an eye on election to major local bodies, the Maha Vikas Aghadi met on Wednesday to chart out a programme for the second and third line of leadership, who will be campaigning for the coalition in major towns. At the meeting, senior leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Thackeray Sena outlined the flow of united campaign against the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, who toppled the MVA government last year and took over the reins of the state administration.

Top leaders of the coalition will share the stage at the public rallies planned in major towns of revenue divisions across the state in April and May.

Speaking at the meeting, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the efforts should be extended to all the villages and cities across the state. Every last voter must be told why the MVA wants their vote, he said, adding, “You (the workers) have to do that.”

Among the attendees were Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and other senior leaders. Congress leader Chavan appealed that the state-level unity of the coalition partners must be replicated across the state in order to make the MVA even stronger.

Pawar spelt out certain details, like taking up the responsibilities for the Pune region to see the programme through. Other senior MVA leaders have been given the task to ensure success in their respective regions.