Mumbai civic body stated that Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18, instead of Monday, September 16. All BMC offices and schools will function as usual on Monday, September 16, the civic body said, based on the decision taken by the Maharashtra government

File pic

Listen to this article Eid-e-Milad to be celebrated on Sept 18; all civic body offices, schools in Mumbai to function as usual on Monday: BMC x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18, instead of Monday, September 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

All offices of BMC as well as schools will function as usual on Monday, September 16, the civic body said, based on the decision taken by the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad, which was earlier announced on Monday, September 16, in both Mumbai city and suburbs. Instead, the government has declared a public holiday for Eid-e-Milad on Wednesday, September 18. The change has been made to ensure that the processions taken out on both Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad maintain social harmony.

Maharashtra state government has announced this. Accordingly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled the holiday on Monday, 16 September, for the festival of Eid-e-Milad and instead declared Wednesday, 18 September, as a public holiday.

Accordingly, all the offices of the civic body in Mumbai and Thane district (excluding essential services such as cleaning, hospitals, clinics, maternity homes, water works, electric washing stations, fire stations, fire stations, security, Deonar slaughterhouse, and emergency management) will be on public holiday on September 18.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists and shared details of vehicle movement restrictions around Mankhurd on September 18.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that in Mankhurd Traffic Division, about 70,000 to 80,000 people will take part in the Eid celebrations this year. The police are anticipating 100 to 200 two-wheelers as well as 50 to 55 big and other vehicles during the festivities.

The traffic notification was issued by Pradeep Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (eastern suburbs), Traffic, Mumbai.

Road Closed

Entry to all types of heavy vehicles (excluding Eid-E-Milad vehicles and BEST buses) are prohibited on both bounds between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T Junction on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Also light vehicles shall use Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road flyover.

No Parking

Parking on both bounds is prohibited on the following roads-

1) Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road (between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T. Junction)2) Madhukar Kadam Marg.

3) P.L. Lokhande Marg.