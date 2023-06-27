Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Indian stock markets to remain closed on Thursday instead of Wednesday

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2023 03:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Indian stock markets will remain shut on Thursday instead of Wednesday on account of Bakri Eid (Id-Ul-Zuha)

The Indian stock markets will remain shut on Thursday instead of Wednesday on account of Bakri Eid (Id-Ul-Zuha).


Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for Wednesday.


A circular was released on Monday by the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange in line with the Maharashtra government's notification regarding the change in the Eid holiday.


"The Government of Maharashtra has declared June 29, 2023, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on June 28, 2023, declared earlier has been cancelled," RBI said in a statement.

"Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023. Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023, will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., June 30, 2023."

Indian stock markets will remain closed next on August 15 for Independence Day celebrations.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

