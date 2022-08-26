Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eight school children injured after truck rams into bus in Thane district

Updated on: 26 August,2022 04:31 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A truck rammed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which had halted at a bus stop to pick up passengers

Representative Image


Eight school children were injured when a truck rammed into a stationary state transport bus in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.


The accident occurred around 7.30 am at Sapne on Wada Manor road, he said.

A truck rammed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which had halted at a bus stop to pick up passengers, depot manager Madhukar Dhangda said.


At least eight school children who were on board sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, he said.

Truck driver Dharmendra Yadav has been arrested and offences under various sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act have been registered against him, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

