Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eight year old dies by suicide near Mumbai after mother leaves him in orphanage

Eight-year-old dies by suicide near Mumbai after mother leaves him in orphanage

Updated on: 09 October,2024 11:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The boy's mother married another man in Nalasopara a few months ago and left her son in an orphanage near Mumbai, the police claimed

Eight-year-old dies by suicide near Mumbai after mother leaves him in orphanage

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Eight-year-old dies by suicide near Mumbai after mother leaves him in orphanage
x
00:00

An eight-year-old boy died by suicide in Uttan area of Bhayander West on Tuesday.


According to the police, the boy was depressed. The boy's mother married another man in Nalasopara a few months ago and left her son in an orphanage, the police claimed. When she went to meet him last month, he asked her to take him with her. However, she did not do so despite his request. The boy was depressed about it and took the extreme step around 7.30 pm.


Following this, the locals informed the police about the incident. The body was sent to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayander West for post-mortem and the boy's mother was also informed about it. The body was handed over to her mother later in the evening.


 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news mumbai nalasopara bhayander

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK