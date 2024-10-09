The boy's mother married another man in Nalasopara a few months ago and left her son in an orphanage near Mumbai, the police claimed

An eight-year-old boy died by suicide in Uttan area of Bhayander West on Tuesday.

According to the police, the boy was depressed. The boy's mother married another man in Nalasopara a few months ago and left her son in an orphanage, the police claimed. When she went to meet him last month, he asked her to take him with her. However, she did not do so despite his request. The boy was depressed about it and took the extreme step around 7.30 pm.

Following this, the locals informed the police about the incident. The body was sent to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayander West for post-mortem and the boy's mother was also informed about it. The body was handed over to her mother later in the evening.