mid-day had earlier reported that an elderly woman was found near a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had alleged that she had been abandoned by her own grandson

The woman is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Elderly woman dumped in Aarey: Grandson says he is ‘shocked’ x 00:00

The Mumbai Police have traced the family of the elderly woman who was found abandoned in Aarey Colony on the morning of June 21. Her grandson said he is "shocked" by the woman’s claim that he had dumped her.

mid-day had earlier reported that an elderly woman was found near a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had alleged that she had been abandoned by her own grandson.

According to Aarey Colony police sources, the 70-year-old woman had been living with her grandson in the Poisar area of Kandivli (East). The family said she has been suffering from severe diabetes and has facial wounds for the past several years. The woman, who is aged 70, was being treated by multiple doctors for her ailments, her grandson claimed.

On the day of the incident, the woman reportedly left home around 7 pm when her grandson and his wife were at work. The woman’s 10-year-old great-grandson and another woman were at home during that time. The family claims they do not know when or how she left the house, or how she ended up in Aarey Colony.

The woman is undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital currently.