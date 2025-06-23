Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Elderly woman dumped in Aarey Grandson says he is shocked

Elderly woman dumped in Aarey: Grandson says he is ‘shocked’

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

mid-day had earlier reported that an elderly woman was found near a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had alleged that she had been abandoned by her own grandson

Elderly woman dumped in Aarey: Grandson says he is ‘shocked’

The woman is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Elderly woman dumped in Aarey: Grandson says he is ‘shocked’
x
00:00

The Mumbai Police have traced the family of the elderly woman who was found abandoned in Aarey Colony on the morning of June 21. Her grandson said he is "shocked" by the woman’s claim that he had dumped her.

mid-day had earlier reported that an elderly woman was found near a garbage dump in Aarey Colony on Saturday morning. Left to die amidst waste and plastic, she had alleged that she had been abandoned by her own grandson.


According to Aarey Colony police sources, the 70-year-old woman had been living with her grandson in the Poisar area of Kandivli (East). The family said she has been suffering from severe diabetes and has facial wounds for the past several years. The woman, who is aged 70, was being treated by multiple doctors for her ailments, her grandson claimed.


On the day of the incident, the woman reportedly left home around 7 pm when her grandson and his wife were at work. The woman’s 10-year-old great-grandson and another woman were at home during that time. The family claims they do not know when or how she left the house, or how she ended up in Aarey Colony.

The woman is undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital currently.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

aarey colony mumbai mumbai news news mumbai police kandivli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK