There were injury marks on the man's body, police sources said. The bodies were sent for postmortem at a local government-run hospital, but a case is yet to be registered in this connection

Representational pic

Listen to this article 70-year-old woman, son found dead in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

A 70-year-old woman and her son were found dead inside their flat at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and their residence was filled with liquified petroleum gas (LPG) when their bodies were recovered, an officer said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra, 45, he said.

Around 4 pm, the relatives of the woman and her son came to meet them. However, the main door of the house was shut from inside, and despite knocking it, repeatedly, there was no response, the officer of Navi Mumbai Police said.

"Thereafter, the police were alerted, who along with the fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and broke open the door. They found that the knob of the pipe that supplied LPG at their home was kept on, due to which the gas filled the entire flat. The firemen closed the knob and later found the victims lying motionless," he said.

There were injury marks on the man's body, police sources said.

According to them, the deceased man had got separated from his wife 15 years ago and she resided nearby.

The bodies were then sent for postmortem at a local government-run hospital, but a case is yet to be registered in this connection.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.