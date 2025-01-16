The electrification work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor has started, marking significant progress in India’s high-speed rail project. The installation of steel masts and bridges, along with tunnel construction, are key developments in the ambitious project

Electrification work has commenced on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, with the first two steel masts erected at a height of 14 metres from the ground on the viaduct between the Surat and Bilimora stations in Gujarat. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL) has stated that this marks a major milestone for India’s ambitious bullet train project.

According to an official statement by NHSRCL, over 20,000 masts, ranging from 9.5 to 14.5 metres in height, will be installed along the corridor to support the Overhead Equipment (OHE) system. This system will include overhead wires, earthing components, fittings, and other accessories, forming the complete 2x25 kV traction system suitable for the high-speed trains. The masts, conforming to Japanese design and standards, are being manufactured in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

On January 13, the construction of a 210-metre-long pre-stressed concrete (PSC) bridge was completed over National Highway-48 in Dabhan village, Kheda district, Gujarat. The bridge, situated between Anand and Ahmedabad stations, was constructed using the Balanced Cantilever Method, designed for larger spans. It consists of 72 precast segments and features four spans with configurations of 40 metres + 65 metres + 65 metres + 40 metres. This key component of the project was completed on 9 January 2025.

Progress on other parts of the project includes the completion of 253 kilometres of viaduct work, 290 kilometres of girder casting, and 358 kilometres of pier construction. Additionally, bridges have been built over 13 rivers, alongside five steel bridges. Noise barriers have been installed over a stretch of 112 kilometres, and track construction has started at several locations in Gujarat.

A significant component of the project is the 21-kilometre tunnel connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Thane in Maharashtra, which is currently under construction. Seven mountain tunnels are also being developed in Maharashtra's Palghar district using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). Meanwhile, a mountain tunnel in Gujarat’s Valsad district has already been completed.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will connect major business centres across Maharashtra and Gujarat, including Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. The project is expected to significantly boost economic connectivity and development in the region. The Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR), as per a feasibility study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is estimated at 11.8 per cent.

