A 210 meter long bridge crossing the National Highway (NH) 48 in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has been completed, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NSRCL) said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, a 210 meter long PSC (Pre-stressed concrete) bridge designed to cross over National Highway-48 (Delhi-Chennai) at Vaghaldhara village near Panchlai in Valsad district in Gujarat was completed on January 2, 2025.

It said that the bridge features 72 precast segments and spans a configuration of 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m. It was built using the Balanced Cantilever Method, which is ideal for larger spans.

Two PSC bridges both crossing NH-48 in Navsari district, between Surat and Bilimora Bullet Train Stations, were already completed. These include bridges are 260 meters and 210 meters, respectively, it said.

The newly completed bridge near Vaghaldhara is situated between Vapi and Bilimora Bullet Train stations. Given that NH-48 is one of India’s busiest highways, construction was meticulously planned to ensure the safety of both vehicles and workers while maintaining uninterrupted traffic flow and minimising public inconvenience, the statement said.

It further said that the additional lanes were built on both sides of the highway to avoid vehicles from passing beneath suspended loads or within the one-meter shadow margin during construction. A phased traffic diversion plan, monitored continuously, was implemented to avoid any disruptions to highway traffic.