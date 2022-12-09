Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Elgar case Former DU professor Hany Babu moves Bombay HC seeking bail for medical treatment

Elgar case: Former DU professor Hany Babu moves Bombay HC seeking bail for medical treatment

Updated on: 09 December,2022 09:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The plea came up on Friday before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik which posted it for hearing on December 13 and directed the National Investigation Agency to file its response

Elgar case: Former DU professor Hany Babu moves Bombay HC seeking bail for medical treatment

Representational Pic


Former Delhi University professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail on health grounds.


Babu has been in jail for almost two years.



He needed bail for three months for undergoing cataract surgery and getting treatment for upper abdominal pain and osteoarthritis at the private Breach Candy hospital here, his petition said.


The plea came up on Friday before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik which posted it for hearing on December 13 and directed the National Investigation Agency to file its response.

Babu claimed that he has lost vision to a significant degree due to cataract and also suffers from acute and unrelenting pain in the stomach and knees.

Also Read: Transgenders can apply for constable posts, will frame rules by Feb: Maha to HC

Authorities at the Taloja Central Prison violated his fundamental right to healthcare and medical treatment which is guaranteed under Article 21 (right to personal liberty) of the Constitution, it alleged.

The Elgar case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.

Pune Police (who probed the case before it was transferred to the NIA) claimed that the conclave had been backed by the Maoists.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bombay high court news pune taloja jail India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK