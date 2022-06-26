Engineering courses, MBAs are favourites for CET registrations

Masters in hotel management and architecture, and Bachelors in planning lose favour, get least registrations

After the registration window closed on June 22, a total of 11,63,270 students had registered for various professional courses for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023. Engineering courses in the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) groups obtained the highest registration, followed by management (MBA and MMS) programmes. Bachelor of planning, Master of Hotel Management, and Master of Architecture courses received the lowest registrations.

As per data shared by the state CET cell, registration for engineering courses under PCB and PCM group until June 23 was 6,89,496 and registration for MBA and MMS courses was 1,60,781. Meanwhile, 99,958 students registered for a three-year LLB course, and another 36,902 registered for the five-year LLB course.

Courses which witnessed poor responses include the Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) with 1,269 registrations followed by the Master in Architecture or M Arch with 1,053, the Master in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) with 130 and the Bachelor of Planning course with barely 54 registrations.

“We will declare a detailed schedule of entrance examinations soon. Besides this, students registered for the MHT CET exam for the academic year 2022-23 will be given a special opportunity under the State Common Entrance Examination Cell to improve their application. Students will be able to modify their applications using their login details between June 23 and June 30,” said Ravindra Jagtap, chairman of the Maharashtra state CET cell. The CET examination for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy, law, agricultural education courses and other professional courses will be held across the state.

Overall 9,85,331 candidates have completed the registration process for MHT CET 2022-23 by paying the examination fee. “Some candidates have inadvertently made mistakes while filling up the application while many are yet to pay their fees and confirm their registrations. The students had requested the CET cell to rectify these errors, via phone calls, emails and even in-person visits. In view of the academic interest of the students, the CET Cell has decided to give them a special opportunity to make changes to the application form filled online. Accordingly, students will be able to change their name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and group change from PCM and PCB among other things,” clarified Jagtap.

According to Uday Samant, the minister for higher education, the state government is planning on evaluating admissions to professional and technical undergraduate programmes with 50 per cent weightage to CET scores and 50 per cent weightage to Class XII results.

At the moment, Class XII marks are only used to determine a student’s eligibility to register for and take the CET, but their actual admission to courses like engineering, law, and pharmacy, among others, is dependent on their CET score. Last week, the minister stated that the state government now intends to implement this system from the academic year 2023-24. The state department of higher education is yet to issue an official order in this regard.

Taking count

Total Registrations: 11,63,270

Registrations confirmed and paid fees (as of June 23): 9,85,331