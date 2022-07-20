Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ex Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane Nashik Aurangabad from July 21 to 23

Ex-Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad from July 21 to 23

Updated on: 20 July,2022 02:32 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

Aaditya Thackeray will be touring Bhiwandi, Shahapur (in Thane), Igatpuri and Nashik on Thursday

Ex-Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad from July 21 to 23

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic


Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad districts over next three days and address rallies at some places, a party leader said on Wednesday.

After a split in the Shiv Sena legislature party last month, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday suffered a fresh jolt with 12 of its 19 Lok Sabha members shifting allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Five out of the six Sena MLAs from Aurangabad district have joined the Shinde camp.


Aaditya Thackeray will be touring Bhiwandi, Shahapur (in Thane), Igatpuri and Nashik on Thursday, Shiv Sena MLC and Aurangabad party unit president Ambadas Danve said in a release.

The Mumbai-based Sena legislator will address a rally at Manmad in Nashik.

He will reach Aurangabad on Friday afternoon and address a rally at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir auditorium, Danve said.

On Saturday, he will go to Paithan in Aurangabad and then to Newasa in Ahmednagar district where he will hold a rally, he said.
He will also visit Shirdi in Ahmednagar the same day and then head back to Mumbai, another party official said. 

thane aaditya thackeray nashik aurangabad maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK