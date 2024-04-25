Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will address pollution, sanitation problems, says Mihir Kotecha

Kotecha says citizens will get planned development that is mindful of environment and ecology
BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha canvasses for votes in the Mumbai North East constituency
Key Highlights
- Mihir Kotecha says his focus in the region will remain on development
- Kotecha said the political equations in Maharashtra had changed
- We are all very confident like never before and will cross the 400 mark, said Kotecha
Sitting BJP MLA and Lok Sabha candidate for Mumbai North East Mihir Kotecha says his focus in the region will remain on development, stopping PAPs, shifting dumping ground, building Mulund Terminus and a state-of-the-art sports complex in the area. Kotecha said the political equations in Maharashtra had changed for the better as Uddhav Thackeray who decided to breach trust and align with Congress leaving Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology will have to pay. Excerpts from mid-day’s conversation with the leader: