Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill

Members of the committee examining the reservoir on December 7, 2023. File pic

Abandoning the plan to build an additional tank with a 90 million litre capacity to reconstruct the 144-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir in phases, the BMC’s hydraulic study suggested that the new reservoir can be reduced to 34 million litres to repair the reservoir. The smaller reservoir will occupy less space and ultimately require fewer trees to be cut down. The earlier plan had required the removal of over 389 trees.