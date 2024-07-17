Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Exclusive Mumbai More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill

Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill

Premium

Updated on: 18 July,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Size of extra tank required to repair 144-year-old reservoir shrinks further, meaning fewer trees may need to be cut

Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill

Members of the committee examining the reservoir on December 7, 2023. File pic

Key Highlights

  1. BMC’s hydraulic study suggested that the new reservoir can be reduced to 34 million litres
  2. Smaller reservoir will occupy less space and ultimately require fewer trees to be cut down
  3. The earlier plan had required the removal of over 389 trees

Abandoning the plan to build an additional tank with a 90 million litre capacity to reconstruct the 144-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir in phases, the BMC’s hydraulic study suggested that the new reservoir can be reduced to 34 million litres to repair the reservoir. The smaller reservoir will occupy less space and ultimately require fewer trees to be cut down. The earlier plan had required the removal of over 389 trees.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malabar hill mumbai mumbai news south mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK