The state government has released a Government Resolution outlining a comprehensive 24-point action plan for the implementation of tribal welfare programs

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pic/X)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Tribal Development Department to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes, reported news agency PTI

Vivek Pandit, who chairs the state committee for reviewing tribal welfare efforts, noted on Saturday that many tribal groups are missing out on benefits due to the lack of a coordinating body.

"The chief minister has directed the Tribal Development Department to ensure these schemes are implemented efficiently and reach the tribal population," said Pandit.

To support this initiative, the state government has released a Government Resolution (GR) outlining a comprehensive 24-point action plan for the implementation of tribal welfare programs.

"Tribals in Maharashtra, such as the Katkari and other groups, must receive the full benefits of these schemes," Pandit said.

Sharad Pawar praised RSS for countering opposition's fake narrative in 2024 polls: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after observing how the organisation successfully countered the opposition’s fake narrative during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to secure 400 seats to amend the Constitution and eliminate reservations, a claim that saffron party leaders acknowledged had negatively impacted their campaign.

Commenting on Pawar’s recent remarks appreciating the RSS, Fadnavis said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance managed to construct a misleading narrative during the general elections. However, he credited the RSS for its role in exposing the truth.

“When the Assembly elections drew closer, individuals from various walks of life, inspired by the RSS, played a critical role in dismantling this fake narrative. Sharad Pawar Saheb is an astute leader; he must have studied the RSS’s efforts and realised that it is not merely a political entity but a nationalist force. In any competition, it is wise to recognise others’ strengths,” Fadnavis remarked during an interaction with senior editor Vivek Ghalsasi at the Late Vilasji Fadnis Jivhala programme in Nagpur.

The Chief Minister further revealed that when Eknath Shinde was appointed Chief Minister in June 2022, he had requested to be assigned organisational work. However, senior party leaders insisted that he join the government.

