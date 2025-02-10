Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, with Fadnavis clarifying that no political discussions took place during the friendly, personal visit.

File Pic

Listen to this article Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray at his residence, no political discussions held, says CM x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday, sparking discussions among political circles. However, the Chief Minister later clarified that their meeting was purely personal and did not involve any political discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Fadnavis shared that Thackeray had invited him over after he assumed office as Chief Minister. Fadnavis said, "After becoming the chief minister, Thackeray called me and invited me to his residence. I told him that I would visit his place, and today I met him." He emphasised that the meeting was friendly and personal, reiterating, "It was a personal meeting. No political discussions took place during this meeting."

Fadnavis’s visit to Thackeray’s residence, located near Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area, has caught the attention of political observers, especially given the recent developments in Maharashtra's political landscape. Last month, Thackeray had publicly criticised the ruling BJP, accusing the party of indulging in contradictions. He pointed out that while BJP leaders had vowed to imprison those involved in a multi-crore scam, the same individuals were later inducted into the state cabinet. Thackeray had also raised questions about the legitimacy of the BJP-led Mahayuti’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held last year, which saw the alliance securing a significant mandate.

The BJP, in response, dismissed Thackeray's statements, accusing him of spreading false information and asserting that the party never engaged in the politics of negotiation or adjustment. In the aftermath of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray’s MNS extended its support to the BJP, despite a contentious period.

However, the MNS faced a setback in the 2023 Maharashtra Assembly polls, where it failed to secure any seats, despite contesting independently.

Raj Thackeray and CM Fadnavis hold meeting in Mumbai; agenda unclear

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Monday. While the details of their discussion remain undisclosed, the meeting has sparked political speculation.

According to PTI, BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed that Thackeray had invited Fadnavis to his residence, located near Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area. However, he refrained from revealing any further details about the meeting.

The interaction comes against the backdrop of Thackeray’s recent criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Last month, the MNS leader launched an attack on the BJP, accusing the party of going back on its previous stance regarding leaders allegedly involved in a multi-crore scam. Thackeray claimed that while the BJP had once vowed to put such leaders behind bars, it instead inducted them into the state cabinet, raising questions about the party’s credibility.

Additionally, Thackeray had expressed doubts over the outcome of last year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, hinting at possible irregularities. However, the BJP dismissed these allegations, stating that the MNS chief was presenting misleading information. The party also asserted that it had never engaged in the politics of negotiation or compromise, as claimed by Thackeray.

Despite his criticisms, Thackeray had extended support to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aligning with the party at the national level. However, his party chose to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November 2024 independently. The decision did not yield favourable results for the MNS, as it failed to secure a single seat in the state assembly.

(With inputs from Agencies)