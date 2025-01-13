The red soil layer, blamed for the dust pollution, continues to plague the area as the BMC delays its decision to remove it; a proposal to level the ground and address the issue has been pending since December 2024, leaving citizens frustrated and choking in the meantime

Shivaji Park spans 1.2 square kilometres. File pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?

The addition of poor-quality soil during a 2021 beautification project at Shivaji Park has turned the iconic ground into a dust bowl, sparking complaints from residents. The red soil layer, blamed for the dust pollution, continues to plague the area as the BMC delays its decision to remove it. A proposal to level the ground and address the issue has been pending since December 2024, leaving citizens frustrated and choking in the meantime.

Shivaji Park was covered in smog last month. File pic/Ashish Raje

The proposal was submitted by the G North ward office to tackle the dust problem by removing a 9-inch layer of soil from the ground. According to records, the proposal was tabled in the last week of December 2024. “While removing the soil layer, care must be taken not to disturb the original appearance of the ground,” said a civic official. Officials added that the problem of dust could be significantly reduced as the layer underneath consists of sand-mixed soil.

The BMC is consulting experts from IIT Mumbai. Last week, Siddesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, visited Shivaji Park and ordered the BMC to take an immediate decision. Shivaji Park, which spans 28 acres or 1.2 square kilometres, consists of 70 per cent soil and 30 per cent green cover. In 2021, as part of a beautification project, the BMC deposited around 250 truckloads of soil at the ground. “Since 2021, the dust problem has only worsened,” said a resident. “The issue becomes especially bad after the monsoon season, the dust issue starts at 10 am and lasts almost all day,” another resident added.

Prakash Belvade, a local resident, said, “Citizens have been suffering from the dust at Shivaji Park for years, but the problem has intensified since 2021. At that time, the BMC used dry soil of poor quality, which was spread improperly. Even after sprinkling water, the soil dries within an hour. During storms, the dust even reaches the 13th floor of buildings! Despite repeated complaints, there has been no response from the authorities.” Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the civic administration has yet to make a final decision regarding the removal of the soil layer.

70 per cent

Area of park covered in soil