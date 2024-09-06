Solar energy park to power agriculture pumps in the daytime, avoiding dangers associated with irrigating land at night

The Dhondalgaon solar energy Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will power 1,753 farmers’ agriculture water pumps in the daytime

Listen to this article Farmers in Vaijapur reap benefits from Maharashtra’s first solar energy park x 00:00

Some 1,700 farmers of Dhondalgaon in Vaijapur don’t need to stay up all night to irrigate their farms as the state’s first-ever solar energy park for farming will power their water pumps during the daytime. The farmers had to go through a tough night regimen because a cheaper/subsidised electricity supply would be available in shifts in the day and night.



The three-megawatt (MWS) solar park is a part of the exclusive scheme under which agriculture pumps will be powered through a 9,200MW of generation to be achieved in a decentralised manner at several sites across the state by December 2025, said Lokesh Chandra, CMD of the state’s electricity distribution company, Mahavitaran.