Representational pic

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi held a meeting with representatives of the clean-up marshal agencies working under the Solid Waste Management Department and the 'Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan' at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Thursday. During the meeting, she said that there will be no tolerance for any laxity in public cleanliness within the BMC's jurisdiction.

"Clean-up marshals appointed for cleanliness enforcement must be made more active. Between April 2024 and January 2025, fines worth Rs 4.54 crore were collected from 1,40,584 citizens for violations related to public cleanliness. However, this figure is relatively low and punitive action against violators of public cleanliness rules must be increased," said Dr Joshi during the meeting, which was also attended by Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), and other officials.

She also noted that while 30 clean-up marshals are appointed per administrative (ward) division, there have been reports of fewer marshals working in some areas.

Dr Joshi also warned of severe and punitive action against agencies failing to perform their duties properly.

"The Solid Waste Management Department works tirelessly for a clean and beautiful Mumbai. Various initiatives are being implemented to engage citizens in waste collection. Public awareness campaigns on cleanliness habits are being carried out, along with punitive action against those causing uncleanliness or public nuisance. In each administrative division, 30 Clean-Up Marshals have been appointed through 12 different agencies. However, it has come to light that fewer marshals are working in some areas, leading to a decrease in enforcement actions. This situation is unacceptable," she said and directed that the agencies immediately appoint the approved 30 clean-up marshals in each division. She also instructed that immediate action be taken against agencies facing complaints.

Furthermore, after a review, Dr Joshi issued instructions for the recovery of fines amounting to Rs 31.34 lakh from the agency working in the F-South division, Rs 16.03 lakh from the agency in the R-Central division, and Rs 12.70 lakh from the agency in the R-South division for negligence in their duties.

She also emphasised the need for more stringent action against those not segregating wet and dry waste, burning waste in open spaces, failing to properly dispose of tree litter, or not handling biomedical waste appropriately.