Finger in ice-cream case: DNA report links finger with machine operator

The severed digit (right) the butterscotch ice cream and finger

The blood DNA report of Omkar Pote, a fruit feeder machine operator at Fortune Dairy Company in Indapur (Pune), has confirmed that the severed finger digit found in a Yummo ice cream cone belonged to him.

According to police sources, the Malad police collected blood samples from Pote last week and sent them, along with the severed finger found in the ice cream cone, to the forensic laboratory in Kalina for DNA testing. On Thursday, the police received the DNA test results, which matched Pote’s blood sample.

Additionally, the police requested a report from the forensic lab to determine how many days ago the recovered finger had been severed. The report indicated that the finger was severed around the same time the incident occurred.

To ensure public safety, the police also tested Pote's blood for any serious diseases. The report revealed that Pote was not suffering from any major or serious disease, alleviating the concerns of those who consumed the ice cream.

Police confirmed that the recovered finger digit belonged to the fruit feeder operator, setting the direction for the investigation. The next steps involve determining accountability: whether the parent company Walko Food Co Ltd or Natural Dairy officials are responsible. The investigation will examine the terms and conditions stipulated in the agreement between the two companies.

Background of finger in ice-cream case

On June 12, the complainant Dr Brandon Ferrao, 26, noticed a fingernail in his Yummo butterscotch ice cream cone. Upon further examination, he discovered that it had a part of the finger attached to it. Ferrao's sister had ordered the ice cream online via Zepto. Based on his complaint, the Malad police registered a case against the unidentified employee of Yummo under Sections 272 (adulteration of food article), 273 (selling food or drink that has become noxious), and 336 (rash and dangerous act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

