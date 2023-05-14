Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > FIR against Sanjay Raut for his appeal to cops and officials against Maha govt

FIR against Sanjay Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt

Updated on: 14 May,2023 09:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow :illegal orders of this illegal government

FIR against Sanjay Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
FIR against Sanjay Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt
x
00:00

An FIR was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in Nashik city of Maharashtra for his alleged appeal to state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the "illegal" state government, police said on Sunday.


These remarks were made by Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, on May 12, a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.

In a press conference, Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow "illegal orders of this illegal government."

He had also said the incumbent Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will collapse in the next three months.

Nashik Police suo motu took cognisance of the remarks and an FIR was registered at Mumbai Naka police station under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and other relevant sections, an official said.



Also read: Mumbai: Class 8 student hangs self at home in Goregaon East


Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the "intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra shiv sena sanjay raut uddhav thackeray

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK