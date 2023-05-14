Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow :illegal orders of this illegal government

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article FIR against Sanjay Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and officials against Maha govt x 00:00

An FIR was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in Nashik city of Maharashtra for his alleged appeal to state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the "illegal" state government, police said on Sunday.

These remarks were made by Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, on May 12, a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.



In a press conference, Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow "illegal orders of this illegal government."



He had also said the incumbent Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will collapse in the next three months.



Nashik Police suo motu took cognisance of the remarks and an FIR was registered at Mumbai Naka police station under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and other relevant sections, an official said.

Also read: Mumbai: Class 8 student hangs self at home in Goregaon East

Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the "intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.