Vidhi, who lived with her parents at Amrutlalwadi on Juhu Church Road, was just days away from her second birthday, which her family had planned to celebrate with a grand gathering of family and friends. One of the college students involved is Harshad Gaurav

A two-year-old girl, Vidhi Agrahari, lost her life after two college students jostled and accidentally fell on her in Juhu on January 2. An FIR has been registered in the matter and the police are investigating the case further. Vidhi’s father, Vinay Agrahari, told mid-day, “My wife warned them that our daughter was playing and that she was too small and could get hurt, but they ignored her warnings. They intentionally continued their rough behaviour and killed my daughter.”

Vinay Agrahari recounted the incident, saying, “On January 2, around 1.30 pm, I was at my shop while my daughter was playing outside with her mother. Harshad Gaurav and his friend, who live in the area, were fighting and running behind each other. My wife, Vidya, told them not to jostle near our child, but they didn’t listen. While running, Gaurav accidentally pushed my daughter, and she fell. Instead of stopping, they continued making fun and eventually fell on her, crushing her.”

He added, “My daughter suffered serious head injuries. I rushed her to Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared her dead before admission. She would have turned two on January 8, and we had planned a big celebration. These youths took our happiness for their amusement. I want justice for my daughter.” Police Inspector Mahadeo Kunbhar of Juhu police station, currently handling the Senior PI Charge, said, “We have registered the FIR and issued a notice to the accused to present themselves for investigation. We will take appropriate action.”