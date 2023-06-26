The police in Buldhana district of Maharashtra has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly shouting slogans glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a rally addressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Representational picture

Listen to this article FIR registered for alleged pro-Aurangzeb slogans at AIMIM rally in Maharashtra x 00:00

The police in Buldhana district of Maharashtra has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly shouting slogans glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a rally addressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The FIR was filed based on video and audio clips circulating on social media and a complaint filed by the police personnel present at the event, an official said on Monday.

Owaisi had delivered a speech at the rally in Malkapur city on Saturday evening. According to the FIR, unidentified persons raised slogans glorifying Aurangzeb during his address. The viral audio and video clips were deemed capable of causing communal tension in the area, prompting the police to take serious action and register the FIR, PTI reported quoting police officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police has invoked sections 153 A and 505 (1) B of the Indian Penal Code. Section 153 A pertains to promoting enmity between different religious or social groups and engaging in acts that are detrimental to communal harmony. Section 505 (1) B deals with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, potentially leading to the commission of offenses against the state or public tranquility.

Also read: Will sue channels for claiming pro-Aurangzeb slogans were shouted at AIMIM rally: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, however, denied the reports of pro-Aurangzeb slogans, claiming them to be false. Maharashtra's Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, assured that the identity of the individuals responsible for the slogans and the motives behind them would soon be revealed.

The registration of the FIR highlights the significance of maintaining communal harmony and preventing any actions or statements that could potentially disrupt peace in the area, the officials said. “The police's swift action indicates their commitment to addressing such incidents and ensuring a peaceful environment for all residents.” (With inputs from PTI)