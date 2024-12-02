Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out at private bank in Thane no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at private bank in Thane; no casualties reported

Updated on: 02 December,2024 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A fire broke out at a private cooperative bank in Kausa, Mumbra, in Thane district, damaging air-conditioning units and nearby shops. Prompt evacuation ensured no casualties, and the blaze was controlled within an hour.

Fire breaks out at private bank in Thane; no casualties reported

File Pic

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at private bank in Thane; no casualties reported
x
00:00

A fire erupted early Monday morning at a private cooperative bank housed on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Kausa, Mumbra, in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said. No casualties were reported, though two floors of the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.


The disaster management cell was alerted to the incident at 6:47 am, reporting a blaze at the bank located on the ground floor of the five-storey building. Firefighters from the Mumbra fire station, along with personnel from a private power supply company, promptly reached the scene and managed to douse the flames within an hour, Tadvi stated.


Preliminary reports indicated that eleven outdoor air-conditioning (AC) units belonging to the bank were entirely destroyed in the fire. The blaze also caused minor damage to adjacent commercial establishments, including a mobile phone shop and a clothing store.


"As a precaution, both the ground and first floors of the building were evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents and workers," said Tadvi. The swift action by firefighters prevented the flames from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation, officials noted. No significant structural damage to the building was reported, though the losses to the bank and the affected shops are being assessed.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as alarming, with smoke billowing from the ground floor, prompting immediate calls to emergency services. "It is fortunate that the fire broke out early in the morning when the bank and shops were not yet operational. This likely averted injuries or a greater disaster," said a local resident.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has reiterated the importance of fire safety protocols, especially in commercial buildings, and has urged establishments to ensure proper maintenance of electrical equipment and fire safety measures.

Officials from the cooperative bank are coordinating with authorities to assess the damages and determine when the premises can safely reopen. Meanwhile, Tadvi confirmed that further inquiries are ongoing to establish the root cause of the fire.

The incident underscores the need for increased vigilance and preparedness in multi-storey commercial establishments, a message that civic authorities continue to advocate. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news mumbai mumbra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK