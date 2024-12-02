A fire broke out at a private cooperative bank in Kausa, Mumbra, in Thane district, damaging air-conditioning units and nearby shops. Prompt evacuation ensured no casualties, and the blaze was controlled within an hour.

A fire erupted early Monday morning at a private cooperative bank housed on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Kausa, Mumbra, in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said. No casualties were reported, though two floors of the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.

The disaster management cell was alerted to the incident at 6:47 am, reporting a blaze at the bank located on the ground floor of the five-storey building. Firefighters from the Mumbra fire station, along with personnel from a private power supply company, promptly reached the scene and managed to douse the flames within an hour, Tadvi stated.

Preliminary reports indicated that eleven outdoor air-conditioning (AC) units belonging to the bank were entirely destroyed in the fire. The blaze also caused minor damage to adjacent commercial establishments, including a mobile phone shop and a clothing store.

"As a precaution, both the ground and first floors of the building were evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents and workers," said Tadvi. The swift action by firefighters prevented the flames from spreading further.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation, officials noted. No significant structural damage to the building was reported, though the losses to the bank and the affected shops are being assessed.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as alarming, with smoke billowing from the ground floor, prompting immediate calls to emergency services. "It is fortunate that the fire broke out early in the morning when the bank and shops were not yet operational. This likely averted injuries or a greater disaster," said a local resident.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has reiterated the importance of fire safety protocols, especially in commercial buildings, and has urged establishments to ensure proper maintenance of electrical equipment and fire safety measures.

Officials from the cooperative bank are coordinating with authorities to assess the damages and determine when the premises can safely reopen. Meanwhile, Tadvi confirmed that further inquiries are ongoing to establish the root cause of the fire.

The incident underscores the need for increased vigilance and preparedness in multi-storey commercial establishments, a message that civic authorities continue to advocate.

(With inputs from PTI)