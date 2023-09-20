Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished

An intense fire which erupted within the air conditioner in the wee hours of Wednesday in a building in Mumbra was timely extinguished without causing severe damage

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An intense fire, which erupted within the air conditioner, in the wee hours of Wednesday in a building in Mumbra was timely extinguished without causing severe damage.

According to the officials, the fire was reported to the Mumbra Fire Station which rushed to the building, Aftab Palace in Sonaji Nagar, Amrit Nagar, Mumbra. The fire reportedly erupted from an air conditioner in Room No. 401 of the D Wing, a four-story building owned by Mohammad Khalid.

The swift response of the building's private wireman and the fire brigade personnel, accompanied by one fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle, ensured that the incident ended without harm.

Meanwhile, late Tuesday evening, a major fire broke out in a building in the Worli Seaface area of Mumbai. According to the civic officials, the fire was reported at the Benreez Apartment located at Dr R G Thadani Marg, Worli Seaface in the Worli area of the city.

They further said that the information regarding the fire was received on Tuesday night at around 10:39 pm. After the information was received, the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

The civic body further said, the officials termed the fire as a 'Level- 1' fire.

Fire was confined to decorative materials in the basement of the basement plus two floored structures. Apart from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the local police and the ward staff also rushed to the spot. No injuries were so far reported in the incident, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.