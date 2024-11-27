Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out on 14th floor of Dongri high rise no injuries reported

Fire breaks out on 14th floor of Dongri high-rise, no injuries reported

Updated on: 27 November,2024 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

A Level-1 fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 15-storey high-rise in Dongri, Mumbai. Fire crews quickly responded, and no injuries have been reported

Fire breaks out on 14th floor of Dongri high-rise, no injuries reported

File Pic

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out on 14th floor of Dongri high-rise, no injuries reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Dongri, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.


The fire was reported at 1:07 pm at Ansari Heights, located near Ajwa Sweet Shop on Nishan Pada Road, Dongri. The blaze, classified as a Level-1 fire, was confined to the 14th floor of the 15-storey building.


According to MFB officials, multiple firefighting units were dispatched to the scene, including four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, one aerial water tower tender (AWTT), a high-pressure pump (HP), a hydraulic rescue fire-fighting vehicle (HRFFV), a turntable ladder (TTL), and one breathing apparatus vehicle (BAV). The fire was officially declared Level-1 at 1:13 pm.


As of the latest update at 1:23 pm, fire crews are working to bring the situation under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported at the time of filing this report.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and an investigation will follow to determine the cause of the fire. Residents and bystanders have been urged to avoid the area to ensure the safety of emergency personnel.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade dongri Fire Blanket mumbai news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK