A Level-1 fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 15-storey high-rise in Dongri, Mumbai. Fire crews quickly responded, and no injuries have been reported

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Dongri, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The fire was reported at 1:07 pm at Ansari Heights, located near Ajwa Sweet Shop on Nishan Pada Road, Dongri. The blaze, classified as a Level-1 fire, was confined to the 14th floor of the 15-storey building.

According to MFB officials, multiple firefighting units were dispatched to the scene, including four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, one aerial water tower tender (AWTT), a high-pressure pump (HP), a hydraulic rescue fire-fighting vehicle (HRFFV), a turntable ladder (TTL), and one breathing apparatus vehicle (BAV). The fire was officially declared Level-1 at 1:13 pm.

As of the latest update at 1:23 pm, fire crews are working to bring the situation under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported at the time of filing this report.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and an investigation will follow to determine the cause of the fire. Residents and bystanders have been urged to avoid the area to ensure the safety of emergency personnel.