A massive fire broke out at a market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, damaging nearly 20 shops. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and no casualties were reported

Nearly 20 shops were damaged after a massive fire broke out at a market in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Thursday morning, an official said, as per PTI reports. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident, the official added.

According to PTI, the fire erupted at around 5 am in the market at Central Naka in the Azad Chowk area, where several furniture shops are located. The blaze quickly spread, causing extensive damage to multiple shops before fire services arrived at the scene, an official stated.

"We received a call around 5.30 am about the fire, and six fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot," the official said, according to PTI. "Later, additional fire engines from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Garware Industries were called in to support the fire-fighting efforts."

The fire services managed to bring the blaze under control after a prolonged operation, but not before significant damage was caused to the market. The official confirmed that between 15 to 20 shops were damaged in the fire, PTI reported.

Inspector Dilip, who was present at the scene, suggested that the fire might have started due to a short circuit. "The fire broke out in the furniture shops and may have been caused by a short circuit," Inspector Dilip said, as per PTI. "The fire has been brought under control, but efforts to fully extinguish it and secure the area are still ongoing."

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large plumes of smoke rising from the market as fire tenders worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. The fire services faced challenges due to the presence of highly flammable materials such as wood and varnish used in the furniture shops, PTI reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and will be determined following a detailed inquiry, the official stated. Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and investigating whether any safety violations or electrical faults contributed to the incident, as per PTI reports.

The market area remained cordoned off as fire officials conducted cooling operations to prevent any flare-ups. Local police have also been deployed to monitor the situation and ensure public safety, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)