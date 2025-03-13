Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out in building in Mumbais Chembur operations underway

Fire breaks out in building in Mumbai's Chembur, operations underway

Updated on: 13 March,2025 11:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

The blaze was reported on the third floor of a building in Subhash Nagar area of Chembur East, officials said

Fire breaks out in building in Mumbai's Chembur, operations underway

The incident was declared as a Level-1 fire. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out in building in Mumbai's Chembur, operations underway
x
00:00

A fire broke out in Chembur area of eastern Mumbai on Thursday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said, adding that the fire-fighting operations were underway.


According to the BMC, the blaze was reported on the third floor of a building near Vaishali Hotel, Subhash Nagar area in Chembur East at 10:09 pm.


The civic officials said that the Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the incident a Level-1 (minor) fire at 10:14 pm.


The firefighters, along with BMC ward staff and local police, were quickly mobilised to the scene and a fire-fighting operation was launched by the officials.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the incident, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Fire Mumbai Fire Brigade brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK