The incident was declared as a Level-1 fire. Representational Pic/File/iStock

A fire broke out in Chembur area of eastern Mumbai on Thursday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said, adding that the fire-fighting operations were underway.

According to the BMC, the blaze was reported on the third floor of a building near Vaishali Hotel, Subhash Nagar area in Chembur East at 10:09 pm.

The civic officials said that the Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the incident a Level-1 (minor) fire at 10:14 pm.

The firefighters, along with BMC ward staff and local police, were quickly mobilised to the scene and a fire-fighting operation was launched by the officials.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the incident, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.