The blaze broke out at 5:45 am and was doused by 7:35 am, an official said

12 of 35 goats kept in the second godown died of suffocation caused by thick smoke. Representational Pic/File

A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning in two godowns on Mumbra-Panvel road in Thane district of Maharashtra and 12 goats were killed in the incident, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The blaze broke out at 5:45 am and was doused by 7:35 am, he said.

"No one was hurt in the incident. While cardboard, rubber and scrap in one godown was destroyed, 12 of 35 goats kept in the second godown died of suffocation caused by thick smoke. The cause of the fire is being investigated," he added, according to the PTI.

Andheri fire tragedy: FIR filed as negligence claims young life

A 22-year-old delivery boy, Aman Harishankar Saroj, died, and two others were seriously injured after a gas pipeline was damaged during unauthorised road construction near the Sher-e-Punjab society in Andheri East early Sunday morning. The fire erupted when a JCB was used to dig the road, affecting three victims—all sole breadwinners for their families.

The deceased, Aman, was a resident of Shivaji Nagar 6-A in Jogeshwari, where he lived with his parents and two sisters. He suffered 40–50 per cent burns and succumbed to his injuries at the Airoli Burn Centre on Monday.

Among the injured is Suresh Kailas Gupta, 52, an auto driver who sustained 20 per cent burns and is stable in the ICU at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. Another victim, Arvind Kumar Kaithal, 21, an airport employee, suffered 40–50 per cent burns and remains critical at Airoli Burn Centre.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a JCB operator was illegally excavating the road. During the digging, the gas pipeline was damaged, causing a sudden explosion. At the time, auto driver Suresh Gupta was passing through, while Aman and Arvind were on a bike. The fire engulfed them and their vehicles. They were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, with Aman and Arvind later shifted to Airoli Burn Centre due to the severity of their burns.

Suresh Gupta, a resident of Andheri East, supports his mother, father, wife, and sons. Speaking to mid-day, his mother, Subhavati Gupta, said, “My son was returning home when the fire broke out, leaving him severely injured. We run a small shop outside our house. He is our only earning member. His hands, legs, and face were burned. How was construction allowed at night without safety precautions? If there was a gas line, why weren’t they aware? This is pure negligence, and the BMC is equally responsible.”

(with PTI inputs)