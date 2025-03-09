Breaking News
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Mumbai's Goregaon, operations underway

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The blaze was confined to the ground-floor shops and huts, the officials said

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire as Level-ll blaze. Representational Pic/File

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon east area of Mumbai, the civic officials said, adding that the relief and rescue operations underway.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out in multiple shops and huts in Filmcity Road area near Ratnagiri Hotel and Wagheshwari Temple in Goregaon East.


The blaze was confined to the ground-floor shops and huts, it said.


The officials said that the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had initially declared the fire as Level-I (minor) at 7:08 pm, and then escalated it to Level-II (moderate) at 7:15 pm due to the intensity of the fire at the affected area.

The civic body said that the fire was confined to the ground-floor area in the affected place.

Emergency teams, including the MFB, Police, Ward Staff, and 108 Ambulance, have been mobilised to the scene.

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and the civic officials are continuing to control the situation. 

Further details are awaited.

