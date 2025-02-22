The blaze was reported at Hotel Paramount building, located near the international airport, the officials said

Videograb of the incident. Pic/Satish Lot

Listen to this article Fire breaks out at hotel near Mumbai international airport x 00:00

A fire broke out was reported at a hotel near Mumbai international airport in Andheri area of the city, the civic officials said on Saturday.

According to the Mumbai civic body officials, the blaze was reported at Hotel Fairmont building, located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2 in Andheri (East) area of Mumbai.

The information regarding the fire was received at around 5:29 pm on Saturday.

Following the information regarding the fire at the hotel, the civic officials including the officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation, the officials said.

The fire was confined within the building premises, the officials said, adding that no injuries has been so far reported in the incident.

"The fire was confined to AC unit and exhaust ducting in an area about 1000 sq.ft to 1500 sq.ft on the terrace of 03 level basement and ground plus upper 10 storey-building," an official statement from BMC said.

Around 70 to 80 people were stranded on various floors following the blaze and all were rescued by firemen through staircase, said an official statement.

They said that emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 Ambulance, the civic Staff, were mobilised to the spot to handle the situation.

The fire was extinguished at 6:50 pm, the officials said.

Fire breaks out in Marine Lines building

In an another incident, a fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Marine Lines area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident, the officials said.

According to the BMC, the fire broke out at Marine Chamber, beside Zaffer Hotel, near Gol Masjid in Marine Lines, at around 12:26 PM on Saturday.

Upon receiving information about the fire, the fire brigade and civic officials of the BMC rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the blaze.

The fire was extinguished at 2.21 pm.