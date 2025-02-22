According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at Marine Chamber, beside Zaffer Hotel, near Gol Masjid in Marine Lines, at around 12:26 PM on Saturday

Screengrab

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Marine Lines building, no injuries reported x 00:00

A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Marine Lines area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at Marine Chamber, beside Zaffer Hotel, near Gol Masjid in Marine Lines, at around 12:26 PM on Saturday.

Upon receiving information about the fire, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and civic officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the blaze.

"The fire is confined to a flat on the second floor of a ground-plus-five-storey building," the BMC stated.

The fire was classified as a level I (minor fire) and five fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out in huts near Film City gate

A major fire broke out in the huts near the gate of the iconic Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Thursday, though there was no report as yet of anyone getting injured, civic officials said.

The blaze broke out at 7:30 pm in Santosh Nagar, and seven fire tenders and other equipment have been deployed at the site for dousing operations, a Fire Brigade official said.

"The fire is confined to 150 to 200 hutments. The blaze has been covered from all sides and operations are underway. There is no report of anyone getting injured," he said.

The BMC has made arrangements for food and shelter for at least 200-250 residents of these huts at Gokuldham municipal school, the official added.

All concerned agencies as well as the 108 ambulance service are at the site, he said.

Fire breaks out in Bhandup

A fire broke out in the Ram Nagar Trolly Lane area of Bhandup east in Mumbai, the civic officials said on Friday.

The blaze was reported near the Post Office in Bhandup East, the officials said.

The incident was reported at 12:18 pm and was quickly brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) team.

The civic body said that the fire was confined to dry grass, wood, and bushes over an area of approximately 1000 x 2000 square feet.

"The blaze was extinguished by 1:03 pm, just under an hour after it was first reported," the officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said an official.