According to the BMC, the fire broke out at Sher-E-Punjab Society near Takshila Gurudwara in Andheri East during the early hours of Sunday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building in Andheri, three injured x 00:00

A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Andheri area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported on Sunday. Three people sustained injuries in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the BMC, the fire broke out at Sher-E-Punjab Society near Takshila Gurudwara in Andheri East during the early hours of Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received a distress call at 12:35 AM and promptly rushed to the scene.

According to officials, the fire originated from a heavily leaking Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which runs through the middle of the road. The flames quickly spread, engulfing two moving vehicles — a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw — before being brought under control. Firefighters managed to douse the blaze by 1:34 AM.

Three individuals sustained burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre for treatment. They have been identified as Arvindkumar Kaithal, 21, a two-wheeler rider who suffered 30-40 per cent burn injuries; Aman Harishankar Saroj, 22, another two-wheeler rider with 40-50 per cent burn injuries; and Suresh Kailas Gupta, 52, the autorickshaw driver who sustained 20 per cent burns below the waist.

All three individuals were admitted to the hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) under the supervision of Dr. Lalit.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak that led to the fire.

Four-month-old child injured after fire breaks out at building in Santacruz

A 4-month-old child was injured after a fire broke out at a building in the Santacruz area of suburban Mumbai, the civic officials said on February 3.

The fire erupted on the third floor of a four-storey building in Mumbai's Santacruz area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported on February 3.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out on the third floor of the Kumkum Building, located at Khira Nagar, S.V. Road, Santacruz (West) on February 3 morning.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 10:47 am, prompting an immediate response from authorities who rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

"A girl child who was injured in the incident was shifted to a nearby hospital before the arrival of the officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade. The child was shifted to a private clinic and was later discharged," said an official.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was classified as a Level-1 (minor fire) incident at 11:10 am, indicating a minor but significant emergency requiring fire brigade intervention.

The affected building was a ground-plus-four-storey structure, and the fire was confined to the third floor, said an official.

The fire was extinguished at around 1 pm.