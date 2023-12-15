A fire broke out on Friday in a chicken shop in Thane around 8.30 am. The shop is owned by one Altaf Usman Jamwekar and is located near Gandhinagar police post on Pokhran Road no 2.

Fire was extinguished by 8.50 am/ TMC

Listen to this article Fire erupts at Thane chicken shop, no one injured x 00:00

A fire broke out on Friday in a chicken broiler shop in Thane around 8.30 am. According to the preliminary information received from the Disaster Management Unit officials, a fire broke out in Juned chicken shop owned by one Altaf Usman Jamwekar. The shop is located near Gandhinagar police post near a water tank on Pokhran Road no 2.

According to the officials, the incident was reported by the disaster management unit through Balkumb fire station. Reportedly, a commercial gas cylinder was leaking and later caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that after swift Chitalsar Manpada police personnel, disaster management cell personnel and fire brigade teams, equipped with one pickup vehicle and one fire vehicle contained the situation. No injuries were reported at the scene, however, materials such as electric wiring, plastic tarpaulin, and wooden bamboo from the shop were engulfed in the fire.

Firefighters managed to completely extinguish the flames by approximately 08:50 am, preventing the fire from spreading further. The situation is now under control.

A fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building within Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business district on Thursday. The blaze originated from a power transformer at the Inspire Tower premises, causing the building's evacuation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a precautionary measure. Firefighters deployed five fire engines and other vehicles to douse the fire, which was contained by approximately 12:30 pm, stated a PTI report.

Simultaneously, another major fire occurred at the Jan Aahar canteen on platform number 1 of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station the previous afternoon. Although there were no reported injuries, the fire led to the temporary shutdown of power to overhead wires near the platform, potentially causing train operation delays for safety reasons.

The incident at LTT prompted the evacuation of the booking counters and announcement centres above the main ticket booking area. Various agencies, including Mumbai police, Central Railway personnel, civic ward officers, traffic police, Railway Protection Force, and fire department, swiftly responded to the situation.

The Mumbai fire department classified the LTT fire as a level 2 (major) fire, emphasizing that no injuries occurred. Dr Shivraj Manaspure, the Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, confirmed that firefighters successfully extinguished the fire by 3:30 pm.

With agency inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!