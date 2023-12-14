Mumbai: Fire breaks out in BKC building; none hurt

A fire broke out on Thursday at a 10-store BKC building; everyone was evacuated from the building located in Mumbai's business district.

On Thursday, a fire broke out in the premises of the BKC building in Mumbai. According to the report in PTI, the fire broke out in the premises of a 10-storey commercial building in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business district in the city.

According to the report, a civic official said that no one was injured in the fire and that the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. According to the report, the blaze erupted around 11 am in a power transformer installed in the premises of the Inspire Yower in the BKC, a fire brigade official said.

According to the report, at least five fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 12.30 pm, a civic official further told PTI.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

In another incident, a major fire erupted at an eatery within the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station premises in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze ignited at the Jan Aahar canteen on platform number 1 of the LTT station around 2:45 pm, confirmed a Central Railway spokesperson. "As of now, there have been no reports of injuries," the spokesperson stated.

Authorities said the incident prompted a temporary shutdown of the power supply to overhead wires near platform number one, causing potential delays in train operations as a safety precaution.

Notably, no passenger trains were present on platform number 1 at the time of the incident, according to PTI, citing an official.

"The Jan Aahar canteen, situated on the first floor above the main ticket booking counter in the station's concourse area, led to the immediate evacuation of the booking counters and announcement centres post the fire outbreak," the official went on to say.

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai police, Central Railway personnel, civic ward officers, traffic police, and the Railway Protection Force, as well as the fire department, responded quickly.

According to a civic official, the Mumbai fire department classified the incident as a level 2 (major) fire, reassuring that no injuries were reported.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, the Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the fire had been successfully extinguished by 3:30 p.m.

As a bustling railway station, LTT, located in the Kurla suburb, operates numerous long-distance express and suburban trains.

