Fire erupts in electric meter box at Mumbai housing society; 33 rescued

The incident unfolded around 8:50 am when flames and smoke began emanating from the meter box situated in the six-storey Saki Naka building

A fire broke out in the electric meter box of a housing society located in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri East on Saturday morning, reported PTI. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, which occurred at the Saki Cooperative Housing Society in the Saki Naka area. The incident unfolded around 8:50 am when flames and smoke began emanating from the meter box situated in the six-storey building. Quick-thinking residents immediately contacted the local fire brigade for assistance.

According to the PTI report, in a rapid and well-coordinated operation, fire officials swiftly dispatched a team, along with a water tanker, an ambulance, and essential firefighting equipment, to the scene. As a precautionary measure, the power supply to the building was disconnected to prevent further complications.

Given the potential risk posed to the occupants of the flat located directly above the meter box, fire officials decided to take decisive action. They carefully cut one of the window grilles of the apartment to gain entry and ensure the safety of those inside and rescued 33 persons.

While the incident was categorized as a Level 1 call or a "small fire" in firefighting terminology, the precise cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters acted swiftly and effectively to bring the situation under control, ultimately preventing any injuries or further damage.

Fire incidents in Mumbai

Another fire incident had recently unfolded in a city slum and while the flames were intense, there were no casualties.

The incident occurred in the city's densely populated slum area in Kurla. Eyewitnesses reported that the flames quickly engulfed several shanties, leading to chaotic scenes as people scrambled to safety. The Mumbai Fire Brigade was immediately alerted and promptly dispatched teams to the scene to combat the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured yesterday in a fire after cooking gas leakage in Bandra. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that two persons including two minors were injured in the incident that happened at Kherwadi. The incident occurred around 4.55 pm but was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 6.33 pm.