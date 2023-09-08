Mumbai: Two suffer injuries in fire caused by gas leak in Bandra's Kherwadi

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2023 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Two persons suffer burn injuries in fire after cooking gas leakage in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday evening

Representative image/iStock

Two persons suffered burn injuries in a fire after cooking gas leakage in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday evening.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, two persons including two minors were injured in a fire incident that broke out following a gas cylinder leakage in the Kherwadi area of Bandra. The incident occurred around 4.55 p.m. but was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 6.33 p.m.


"Fire in chawl due to gas leakage. Two injured people were sent to a private hospital - Gurunayak Hospital. Their condition details are awaited," said the BMC official. 


The fire was extinguished at 5.37 pm.

According to the doctor of Gurunanak Hospital, both the injured people are sent to Byculla-based Kasturba Hospital for further treatment.

A similar incident of gas leak was reported in Mumbai on September 7 as well.

Due to damage in a Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) pipeline, the locals of Mulund, and parts of Thane suffered an unexpected gas supply disruption. The incident, which occurred at 8:00 AM on September 7, has led to an immediate halt in gas supply to these affected areas. The MGL authorities in an official statement on September 7 stated that they were working to address the issue and estimated that gas services would be restored around 4:00 pm.

The MGL expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to its customers and also urged the locals in the affected areas to cooperate and remain patient during this period. As per reports, the damage to the pipeline was caused due to incessant rains in the region.

