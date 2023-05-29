Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire

Blaze, sparked by cylinder blast on 12th floor, put out early on Sunday; fire brigade to probe incident

The fire broke out at 10.30 pm on Saturday at Breach Candy Housing Society building on Pedder Road. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is investigating a fire that broke out due to a cylinder blast on the 12th floor of the ground-plus-14-storey Breach Candy Housing Society building on Pedder Road on Saturday night. According to officials, the building’s internal fire-fighting system was not functional.

The fire, which broke out around 10.30 pm, was confined to two flats. It was extinguished after five hours. No casualties were reported though two cylinder blasts occurred in all. The fire brigade rescued a man and woman from the 12th floor and the entire building was vacated as a precautionary measure.

Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “The internal fire-fighting system was not working properly. We will investigate the matter further soon. Then we will decide what action must be taken.” Eight fire engines and seven water jets were involved in the operation and the fire was extinguished by 3.30 am on Sunday.

According to fire safety norms, high-rises should have internal fire-fighting systems that function around the clock. Societies must submit documents and reports regarding the internal fire-fighting system every six months to the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A fire brigade official said, “If we find any lapses in an internal fire-fighting system, we serve a notice to the society concerned. It needs to repair or install the system in 120 days. If the society does not start the repair work within 30 days, prohibitory action can be taken against it.”

There is a provision for taking strict action and imposing fines in the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act. “The action involves six-month-to-three-year imprisonment or a penalty of up to Rs 3,000, depending on the violation,” the official added.

When this reporter visited the spot, the security guard denied him entry, stating that no one was in the building as the fire brigade had evacuated it. He also refused to give his name and that of the secretary.

