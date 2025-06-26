According to officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), a fire in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder cable at the Bhingari subdivision caused the disruption. The incident knocked out 126 distribution transformers, shutting down two major substations — TATA-1 and TATA-2 — that supply electricity to the sector

Electricity department officials check the cabling after the power outage. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Fire in feeder line leaves parts of Kharghar without power for 20 hrs x 00:00

A massive power outage left thousands of residents in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar Sector-35 and a few other sectors, like 27, 40, without electricity for more than 20 hours, disrupting daily life and raising concerns about the area's unstable power infrastructure. The blackout began at 4 pm on Tuesday and continued until 12.30 pm on Wednesday, affecting nearly every housing society in Sector 35, with no prior notice or official updates during most of the downtime.

According to officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), a fire in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder cable at the Bhingari subdivision caused the disruption. The incident knocked out 126 distribution transformers, shutting down two major substations — TATA-1 and TATA-2 — that supply electricity to the sector.

Rajesh Srivastav, a Bhagshree co-operative housing society resident, said, “What a pitiable situation of the MSEB department. There’s no backup manpower or tools, and yet they charge such high bills. During COVID, they hounded us with inflated bills. Today, who will compensate us for 20 hours of inconvenience? I had an important sales meeting but with no electricity, no water, and a dead phone, it all went to waste.”

Families, working professionals, senior citizens, and young children were among the worst hit. Many residents had to skip work or step out for food. “I have small kids, and cooking was impossible,” said Mamta Mishra, another resident. “We were left with no choice but to eat at a restaurant. It’s not just about the electricity, it's about our dignity and survival,” she added.

Mamta Pandey, PRO, MSEDCL, said, “Due to a fire in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder, 126 transformers were affected. Sector 35 was among the worst-hit areas. The repair work was complex, but our team worked on war footing to restore the supply.” A senior MSEDCL engineer speaking on condition of anonymity said, “Kharghar’s residential development has outpaced the upgrading of its power infrastructure. Overloaded feeder lines and ageing transformers often cause technical faults.”

Vishal Anand, a resident of Acumen co-operative housing society Sector 27, said, “We’re not asking for miracles, just accountability. You can’t keep adding buildings without strengthening the backbone. If nothing is done, the next crisis may be worse.”