Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire in feeder line leaves parts of Kharghar without power for 20 hrs

Fire in feeder line leaves parts of Kharghar without power for 20 hrs

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Abhitash Singh | smdmail@midday.com

Top

According to officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), a fire in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder cable at the Bhingari subdivision caused the disruption. The incident knocked out 126 distribution transformers, shutting down two major substations — TATA-1 and TATA-2 — that supply electricity to the sector

Fire in feeder line leaves parts of Kharghar without power for 20 hrs

Electricity department officials check the cabling after the power outage. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Fire in feeder line leaves parts of Kharghar without power for 20 hrs
x
00:00

A massive power outage left thousands of residents in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar Sector-35 and a few other sectors, like 27, 40, without electricity for more than 20 hours, disrupting daily life and raising concerns about the area's unstable power infrastructure. The blackout began at 4 pm on Tuesday and continued until 12.30 pm on Wednesday, affecting nearly every housing society in Sector 35, with no prior notice or official updates during most of the downtime.

According to officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), a fire in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder cable at the Bhingari subdivision caused the disruption. The incident knocked out 126 distribution transformers, shutting down two major substations — TATA-1 and TATA-2 — that supply electricity to the sector.


Rajesh Srivastav, a Bhagshree co-operative housing society resident, said, “What a pitiable situation of the MSEB department. There’s no backup manpower or tools, and yet they charge such high bills. During COVID, they hounded us with inflated bills. Today, who will compensate us for 20 hours of inconvenience? I had an important sales meeting but with no electricity, no water, and a dead phone, it all went to waste.”


Families, working professionals, senior citizens, and young children were among the worst hit. Many residents had to skip work or step out for food. “I have small kids, and cooking was impossible,” said Mamta Mishra, another resident. “We were left with no choice but to eat at a restaurant. It’s not just about the electricity, it's about our dignity and survival,” she added.

Mamta Pandey, PRO, MSEDCL, said, “Due to a fire in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder, 126 transformers were affected. Sector 35 was among the worst-hit areas. The repair work was complex, but our team worked on war footing to restore the supply.” A senior MSEDCL engineer speaking on condition of anonymity said, “Kharghar’s residential development has outpaced the upgrading of its power infrastructure. Overloaded feeder lines and ageing transformers often cause technical faults.”

Vishal Anand, a resident of Acumen co-operative housing society Sector 27, said, “We’re not asking for miracles, just accountability. You can’t keep adding buildings without strengthening the backbone. If nothing is done, the next crisis may be worse.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

navi mumbai kharghar tata power mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK