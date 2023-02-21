Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire in Thane banks AC unit no casualty

Fire in Thane bank's AC unit; no casualty

Updated on: 21 February,2023 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at 10.20 am in the AC unit of the bank located in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said

Fire in Thane bank's AC unit; no casualty

A fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of a nationalised bank


A fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of a nationalised bank in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.


No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at 10.20 am in the AC unit of the bank located in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.



Also Read: Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi


After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the fire in less than half-an-hour, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK