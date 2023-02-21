Fire in Thane bank's AC unit; no casualty

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at 10.20 am in the AC unit of the bank located in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said

A fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of a nationalised bank

A fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of a nationalised bank in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at 10.20 am in the AC unit of the bank located in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the fire in less than half-an-hour, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.