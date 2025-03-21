Pune RTO announces joint workshop with transport unions, bus owners, drivers, and fire department to improve passenger safety

Charred remains of the tempo traveller that caught fire while it was ferrying employees to their office. Pic/PTI

Safety experts have demanded changes to transport vehicles that can prevent similar tragedies. Deputy Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Rahul Jadhav confirmed that the ill-fated vehicle, owned by Vyom Graphics, had all valid documents, including a fitness certificate.

“The vehicle was well-maintained, with the next scheduled maintenance due in April 2025,” Jadhav said. According to officials, the fire spread so rapidly that those seated at the back had no chance to escape.

Safety Workshop

In response to the tragedy, the Pune RTO has announced a joint workshop with transport unions, bus owners, drivers, and the fire department to improve passenger safety. The Fitness inspections are mandatory every two years, but for vehicles older than eight years, they must be conducted annually. Pune has over 2.5 lakh transport vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, vans, and minibuses, and non-compliance with fitness certification can result in a Rs 10,000 fine.

Structural changes

Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra State Goods and Passengers Transport Association, raised concerns about the emergency exit design in Tempo Travellers.

Speaking to mid-day, Shinde said, “The exit is behind the back seat, but passengers are rarely informed about it. We have repeatedly urged manufacturers and transport companies to modify the design to keep the back passageway open, allowing easy escape in emergencies.”

Despite multiple discussions with manufacturers, no action has been taken. “Had the emergency exit been more accessible, lives could have been saved. We are advising vehicle owners to equip all transport vehicles with fire extinguishers and conduct mandatory safety audits every year,” he added.